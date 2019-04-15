DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Middle East recently released the much-awaited list of Billionaires in the Middle East in their April 2019 issue. Ghassan Aboud, the Dubai-based entrepreneur and noted philanthropist, was ranked 16th on the Arab Billionaires list with wealth estimated at US $1.75 billion.

Forbes Middle East Arab Billionaires 2019

In the wider list of all nationalities in the Middle East, Ghassan Aboud was ranked 27th by Forbes Middle East. Ghassan Aboud is the promoter and chairman of the UAE-headquartered Ghassan Aboud Group that is engaged in the automotive, hospitality, real estate, retail, food, media, logistics and pastoral business sectors – with offices in Australia, Belgium, Turkey and Jordan.

Forbes reports that this year, 2,153 billionaires from varied sectors are featured with total wealth of US $8.7 trillion but the list was 55 billionaires less than the previous year. Middle East's Billionaires 2019 also saw their aggregate net worth shrink by nearly five percent to reach $191.3 billion compared with $201.4 billion in 2018.

Including Ghassan Aboud in the list, Forbes Middle East reported, "Middle East's Billionaires 2019 ranking introduces Ghassan Aboud as the newest billionaire in the region. With a net worth of $1.75 billion, he is the Chairman of the Ghassan Aboud Group, which has diversified interests in automobile trading, hospitality, retail, real estate and media."

Last year, Forbes ranked Ghassan Aboud 18th on the list of "Most Influential Expats in the UAE for 2018" that recognizes 50 distinctive leaders in the country.

Ghassan Aboud was also featured in the cover story of the Forbes Middle East April 2019 issue titled "Ambition Unleashed" wherein he talks about the group's progress and business plans.

Ghassan Aboud Ranked 16th amongst the Arab Billionaires list:

https://gagroup.net/forbes-middle-east-arab-billionaires-2019-ghassan-aboud-ranked-16th/

Forbes interview with Ghassan Aboud:

https://forbesmiddleeast.com/ambition-unleashed-uae-based-billionaire-ghassan-aboud-is-expanding-his-horizons-globally

Ghassan Aboud Ranked 27th amongst the Middle East Billionaires list:

https://forbesmiddleeast.com/list/the-middle-easts-billionaires-2019

Image at: http://pressreleasenetwork.com/news/5328/Forbes-Middle-East-Arab-Billionaires-2019-Ghassan-Aboud-Ranked-16th

Contact:

Moatasem Al Ahmad

Digital Marketing Manager – Ghassan Aboud Group

P.O. Box 294377, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Email: moatasem@gagroup.net

Phone: +9714 881 4300

https://www.gagroup.net

Related Images

ghassan-aboud.jpg

Ghassan Aboud

Forbes Middle East Arab Billionaires 2019

SOURCE Ghassan Aboud Group

Related Links

https://www.gagroup.net

