Forbes Names 84 Lumber One of America's Best Large Employers of 2019

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Large Employers of 2019. The privately held building materials supplier ranks among 500 organizations that include well-known brands such as Trader Joe's, Southwest Airlines, Google and Apple. 84 Lumber was listed on Forbes' Best Midsize Employers list in 2016 and 2017.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as a top employer in the United States," said Maggie Hardy Knox, president of 84 Lumber. "This achievement further proves 84's commitment to hard work, long-standing values, and employee satisfaction. I always say that I'm blessed with the best team, and I stand by that."

Each year, Forbes partners with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to conduct "an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered in a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce." Employees were asked to rate how willing they are to recommend their employer to family and friends, and to evaluate other employers in their industry. Participants were also asked to provide feedback on various work-related topics, including salary, working conditions, potential for development, and other matters.

About 84 Lumber

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's leading privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified National Women's Business Enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit www.84lumber.com.

