Forbes Names Artisan Talent As One Of 'America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms'

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Talent is proud to be recognized as one of the top recruiting firms in the U.S. by Forbes.

"If you speak with startup founders or large-company CEOs, they'll probably tell you that hiring good people is their biggest challenge," says Forbes. "It's no wonder there are thousands of recruiting firms in the U.S., all vying to help companies get talent in the door." But which recruiters are most respected? Forbes wanted to know.

Working with analytics firm Statista, Forbes sets out to identify the most well-respected recruiters in the U.S. Surveys are sent to:

- 26,500 external recruiters for peer review

- 5,400 candidates and employees of recruiting firms

- numerous HR managers that had been clients of recruitment firms in the past three years.

- out of the 22,000+ recruitment Agencies in the United States, less than the top 2% were selected for this award.

Artisan was listed by Forbes as one of America's Best Recruiting Firms in the Professional Search category, based on their dedicated placement of professional and specialist jobs in the digital, marketing and creative fields.

CEO and Founder Bejan Douraghy couldn't be happier: "This brought a proud smile to my face. Ever since the inception of this list in 2017 we have been ranked as a top digital staffing firm on the list. It's a great recognition for everyone's hard work and dedication to making Artisan a great place inside and outside. We are all proud of this accomplishment and our ability to inspire better lives along the way."

About Artisan: Artisan Talent is a marketing, creative, and digital staffing agency with offices across the U.S. Artisan advocates for the best talent, including graphic designers, web and mobile developers, interactive learning consultants, copywriters, presentation specialists, and more. Since 1988 Artisan has nurtured relationships with the best clients, from Fortune 500 industry leaders to interactive agencies and small non-profits.

