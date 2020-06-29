Forbes names BMO Harris Bank among 2020 Best-in-State Banks

Consumers rank BMO in top 5 banks in three states, including BMO's largest markets

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank has been recognized on Forbes' Best-in-State Banks 2020 list based on a survey of consumers who ranked banks and credit unions on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five key attributes: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice. BMO was among the top five banks in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to survey more than 25,000 U.S. consumers on their opinions of their current and former banking relationships. Out of 5,117 U.S. banks, only 2.5% made the list.

"BMO continues to transform banking for our customers, creating more opportunities for them to bank anywhere, anytime, and ensuring that our products and advice help customers make real financial progress," said Ernie Johannson, BMO's group head of North American personal and business banking. "We are honored that our customers ranked us among the best banks in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin."

Digital capabilities, branch services and financial advice were referenced as critical to scores in Forbes' summary of the results. BMO launched an enhanced digital and top-tier mobile banking platform in 2019, giving customers the feel of a local bank paired with digital capabilities expected from big banks. BMO is also industry leading in its approach to digital lending and continues to innovate to exceed customer expectations. During the pandemic, BMO has adapted branch operations to meet customers' needs and offered financial relief programs for personal and business banking customers.

To see the full list of Best-in-State Banks for 2020, visit the Forbes website.

Earlier this month, BMO was also named to Forbes' World's Best Banks 2020 list.

"Being named among the best banks in both our local markets and globally shows that BMO customers enjoy the feel of a local bank paired with capabilities expected from big banks – they don't have to choose," Johannson said.

BMO offers digital banking nationwide with more than 500 branches throughout Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin and a fee-free network of more than 40,000 ATMs.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$987 billion as of April 30, 2020.

