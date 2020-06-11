Forbes names BMO Harris Bank among World's Best Banks 2020

CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank has been recognized on Forbes' World's Best Banks 2020 list based on a survey of consumers who ranked banks on key attributes, including trust, fees, digital services and financial advice. Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to survey more than 40,000 customers in 23 countries on their current and former banking relationships.

"BMO is focused on helping customers make real financial progress as the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our customers are at the center of everything we do, especially during these extraordinary times," said Ernie Johannson, BMO's group head of North American personal and business banking. "As we continue to see a steady increase in our customers' satisfaction, we are excited to be recognized by Forbes for BMO's digital banking and more."

Digital capabilities were referenced as critical to scores in Forbes' summary of the results. BMO launched an enhanced digital and top-tier mobile banking platform in 2019, giving customers the feel of a local bank paired with digital capabilities expected from big banks. BMO is also industry leading in its approach to digital lending, and continues to innovate to exceed customer expectations.

To see the full list, visit the Forbes website.

BMO offers digital banking nationwide with more than 500 branches throughout Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin, and a fee-free network of more than 40,000 ATMs.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$987 billion as of April 30, 2020.

