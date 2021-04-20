Forbes names BMO Harris Bank one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2021 for the third year in a row

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the Best Employers for Diversity for the third consecutive year.

The Best Employers for Diversity were chosen based on an independent survey of over 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their employer.

"We continually look for new ways to support diverse and inclusive environments both inside and outside our walls," said BMO's U.S. Chief Human Resources Officer Tracie Morris." This recognition from Forbes reaffirms that our colleagues recognize those efforts, and it aligns with BMO's purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

To continue being an industry leader in fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, BMO has established a five-year strategy, Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025, aimed at eliminating barriers to inclusion, providing access to opportunities and enabling growth for employees, customers and communities.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$973 billion as of Jan. 31, 2021.

