Forbes Names CareerBuilder One of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2019, Recognizing the Company's Leadership in Diversity & Culture

CHICAGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a leader in Talent Acquisition media, technology and services, is being recognized as one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. Every year, Forbes honors 500 employers that deliver excellence in the development of their corporate culture.

The nature of work, and what modern workers expect of their employers in 2019, is changing dramatically. This makes CareerBuilder's inclusion on the Forbes Best Employers list particularly exciting, as it underscores the company's dedication to its purpose – to help people build a life that works – and focus on creating a culture of diversity, innovation, learning and development, rewards and recognition that today's workforce demands.

"This is a proud moment for the entire CareerBuilder team, and we appreciate that Forbes has recognized our commitment to our employees," said Irina Novoselsky, CareerBuilder CEO. "Our customers choose CareerBuilder to find high-quality, diverse candidates to fill their open roles faster, and we believe it's important to lead by example."

"Today, CareerBuilder is the most inclusive company in our industry – our executive leadership team is 67% diverse, our overall workforce is 60% diverse and we have a 50/50 gender split," Novoselsky explains. "Most importantly, having a wide range of experiences, backgrounds and points of view has tangible benefits for both sides of our marketplace – generating the kind of creativity and innovation that enables us to deliver new and better solutions for job seekers and businesses alike."

This is the latest recognition in a series for CareerBuilder – including Brandon Hall's Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology for the CareerBuilder Talent Discovery product and HRO Today's Baker's Dozen award for CareerBuilder's Employment Screening services.

CareerBuilder has been a leader and innovator in HR technology for nearly 25 years – leveraging its deep knowledge in Talent Acquisition, the most comprehensive data in the industry and powerful tools like Artificial Intelligence to make the Hello To HireTM experience faster and easier for both job seekers and employers.

About Forbes Best Midsize Companies in America

Comprised of 500 companies with at least 1,000 United States workers, this prestigious list is based on the results of an independent survey conducted by Forbes and Statista. The list honors employers that exude excellence in the development of their corporate culture. More than 50,000 anonymous respondents answered detailed questions about their company's working conditions, salary, potential for development and more – and then shared how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others on a scale from zero to 10. The highest-rated companies were included on this year's list, which includes organizations spanning more than 25 industries.

About CareerBuilder®

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end HR solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. A known disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire™ process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. Specializing in talent acquisition recruiting platforms, employment screening and human capital management, CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com for a great candidate experience and hiring.careerbuilder.com to learn more about our solutions for employers.

