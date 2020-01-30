Forbes Names CNO Financial Group as One of the 2020 Best Employers for Diversity

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group was recently recognized as one of the Best Employers for Diversity of 2020 by Forbes magazine. The accolade recognized 500 companies throughout the nation with at least 1,000 employees.

"We are pleased to be recognized for CNO's commitment in creating an inclusive company culture that encourages, supports, celebrates, and values the diverse voices of our associates," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "A diverse and inclusive culture is not only essential in attracting and retaining diverse talent but is also an important component to driving long-term growth of our organization."

At CNO Financial, commitment to diversity is championed by leaders across the organization. CNO's Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Council fosters and encourages an inclusive work environment and facilitates the formation of Business Resource Groups (BRGs). BRGs are company-sponsored, voluntary, associate-led groups that serve as resources for members and the organization.

CNO's BRGs drive the company's D&I initiatives, focusing on mentorship and career development, recruitment, market research and business development, community outreach, and D&I awareness and education. Since 2018, CNO has launched four BRGs: the Women's BRG, African American & Black BRG, PRISM LGBTQ+ BRG, and Veterans & Families BRG.

In partnership with Statista.com, Forbes surveyed 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+, and general diversity concerning their own employer. Statista also asked respondents belonging to minority groups to nominate organizations other than their own.

