Forbes names Dr. Tania Medina one of the most powerful women in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Forbes Magazine announced that Dr. Tania Medina has been named one of the most powerful women in the Dominican Republic, in the context of the Summit "I am a Powerful Woman."

Also on the list, among others, are Carolina Mejía, mayor of Santo Domingo; Indira Lorenzo, director of sustainability for Martí and Fundación Tropigas; and Karina Cortorreal, founder of Indómita and ambassador of Proseco.

Cover of Forbes Magazine (PRNewsfoto/Dra. Tania Medina)

The summit aims to celebrate Dominican women who have a positive impact on society. Dr. Medina is a plastic surgeon internationally recognized for the change she has made in her medical practice, predicated on the importance of loving and accepting oneself first to then undergo external procedures that improve self-esteem.

Likewise, Dr. Medina has become an international reference for the promotion of self-love with her bestselling book "La belleza de amarme" (The beauty of Loving Myself), and for the awareness campaigns "Tocarte las mamas es vida" (Touching Your Breasts Is Life), "Enamórate de ti" (Fall in Love With You), and the GRACIAtón, a marathon that recognizes and promotes this action as the best medicine.

"The role of women has transformed radically in all areas. Many have had to overcome major crises and learn to reinvent their role in society and in the world. The Forbes Powerful Women's Summit has become the leading platform to recognize women who have made great strides in using their voices, their resources, or their public figures to create meaningful change in the Dominican Republic," the magazine commented.

About Dr. Tania Medina

A plastic surgeon from the Dominican Republic, she graduated from the Santo Domingo Institute of Technology School of Medicine with the highest honors. She graduated as a specialist in the prestigious National Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Residency at the Hospital Salvador B. Gautier. She is an active member of the Dominican Society of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the Dominican Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgery, the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, the Ibero-Latin-American Federation of Plastic Surgery, the Dominican Medical College, and the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons. She has been recognized by the British Parliament as an outstanding businesswoman. www.tucirujana.com IG: @drataniamedina

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963441/00_FORBES_TAPA_2_RD_DIC_page_0001.jpg

