Forbes Names Eagle Hill Consulting to America's Best Management Consulting Firms List for Sixth Consecutive Year

ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes again has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the sixth year running. The 2021 ranking recognizes Eagle Hill as a standout consulting firm at a time when management consultants are more important than ever as organizations seek guidance on bouncing forward from the massive disruption of the global pandemic.

"It's been a year like no other, so we are particularly proud that Eagle Hill has retained this prestigious Forbes recognition as a top management consulting firm," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We leaned hard into our culture this year to help our workforce and customers best manage the stress and disruption triggered by the pandemic. As we rapidly pivoted to a work-from-home environment, we listened carefully to employees and clients to collaborate and find solutions. As a result, we kept our workforce employed and delivered for clients during a time of turmoil," Jezior explained.