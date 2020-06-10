Forbes Names Goodwin Recruiting One of America's Best Recruiting Firms 2020

CONCORD, N.H., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes and Statista have come together over the last four years to award the title of America's Best Recruiting Firms to organizations in the categories of Executive Search and Professional & Specialist Search. Surveys were conducted among HR and hiring managers, external recruiters, and candidates between December of 2019 and January of 2020. Participants had to qualify to be included, and the process was strictly regulated. More than 4,000 recruiting firms were in the running for the esteemed titles. The final recommendations from participants were carefully reviewed, and only 250 were selected. Goodwin Recruiting is honored to have been chosen based on several dimensions of criteria in the Professional Search Firm category.

Upon hearing about the award and recognition, Eric Goodwin, Founder and Owner of Goodwin Recruiting said, "Everyone at Goodwin Recruiting is honored to receive this prestigious recognition. Every member on our team is committed to being high-value partners to our clients and our candidates, and this award is a tribute to the passion for excellence our team demonstrates every day."

Goodwin Recruiting feels particularly honored to have won this recognition based on the company's core values that guide all of their recruiting practices, including "Integrity in Everything We Do" and "Transparent Communication." These values proved to resonate with clients and candidates who completed the surveys in order to select the best firms in the industry.

Eric Goodwin founded Goodwin Recruiting (initially named Goodwin & Associates Hospitality Services) in 1999, and the company has experienced strong, year-over-year growth ever since. Beginning with a focus on hospitality, they have expanded their scope to a variety of industries but held true to the commitment to provide personalized service to all of their candidates and clients. Every member of the recruiting team carries an extensive background within their field, so they are specialized in speaking the language and establishing game-changing partnerships with employers and job seekers alike. They are committed to being the best matchmakers in the recruiting industry nationwide.

