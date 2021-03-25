Forbes Names ICF Among America's Best Management Consulting Firms

FAIRFAX, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the sixth straight year. The company was recommended for its work in three main categories: energy and environment; public sector, nonprofit and education; and sustainability.

"Our collaborative, mission-driven culture and resilient teams enabled us to effectively deliver a record year for new contract wins," said John Wasson, ICF president and CEO. "Looking ahead, we will continue to deliver exceptional client service while remaining focused on high-growth areas such as IT modernization, public health, disaster management, energy and climate."

The annual list was compiled by surveying over 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as over 1,000 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years. The firms that received the most recommendations were included on the list.

In 2020, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Employers in the State list for Virginia, where its global headquarters is located.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

