Forbes Names ICF One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

FAIRFAX, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the seventh straight year. The company was recommended for its work in three main categories: energy and environment; public sector, nonprofit and education; and sustainability.

"Our clients stand on the front lines of the nation's biggest health, social, economic and environmental challenges, that are only increasing in intensity," said John Wasson, ICF president and CEO. "We are meeting this moment with them, providing sustainable, impactful solutions to help them generate better, faster outcomes. I am honored by this distinction and am proud of our mission-driven culture and exceptional people who deliver outstanding results and make a positive impact on society."

The annual list was compiled by surveying 7,500+ partners and executives of management consultancies for peer recommendations, as well as 1,300+ senior executives who have worked with such consultancies over the last four years. The 218 firms with the most recommendations made the final list.

In 2021, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity list.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that shape daily life. The company combines unparalleled expertise, advanced analytics and enterprise technologies to design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including public health, IT, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

