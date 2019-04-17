Forbes Names M&A Executive Search a Top 200 Executive Search Firm

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Executive Search has been named one of the top 200 executive recruiting firms by Forbes magazine in their annual ranking of firms who specialize in filling positions with salaries of at least $100,000.

In its presentation of the 2019 list, Forbes writes that "More than 100 consecutive months of job gains have contributed to a unique employment environment, one where, for the first time in recent memory, organizations have found themselves struggling to attract the workforces they need to succeed. As the talent war has intensified, more human resources managers have turned to recruiters, but with so many staffing agencies to choose from, how can companies know which are best suited to their searches?"

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to compile the 2019 version of their yearly list of the top executive search firms. According to Forbes, seventy-six percent of hiring managers say that attracting top talent is their biggest challenge, one that costs organizations an average of 23.8 days and $4,129 per hire. Those daunting numbers are why more and more companies are enlisting in executive search firms to not only expedite the process but also to help ensure they're making the right hire.

Statista surveyed over 30,000 recruiters and collected over 14,500 nominations, and firms with the most recommendations ranked the highest on the list. M&A Executive Search was ranked 156 on the list, joining just four other Minnesota search firms to make the list.

"It's always nice to be recognized for the work you do, and we're honored to be included on this list by Forbes Magazine," said Chandler McCoy, M&A Executive Search President. "At a time when we're all inundated with a million different rankings online, the "Forbes Magazine" brand still has a heft to it that makes this an exciting recognition for us. Forbes is widely recognized as a leader and driver of American business."

To see the full Forbes list and read the article on America's best executive recruiting firms

