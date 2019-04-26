Forbes Names McGraw-Hill One of America's Best Mid-Size Employers

"At McGraw-Hill, we strive to ensure every member of our team has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential, personally and professionally, in a welcoming, diverse and inclusive environment," said Nana Banerjee, CEO. "Our continued recognition by Forbes as a top employer reflects our ongoing commitment to building a rewarding, mission-driven culture."

To determine the list, Statista surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

McGraw-Hill employs 4,200 team members globally, all connected by their vision to unlock the full potential of each learner.

About McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw-Hill

(646) 766-2951

tyler.reed@mheducation.com

SOURCE McGraw-Hill

Related Links

http://www.mheducation.com

