Forbes Names Mountain America Idaho’s Best-In-State Credit Union

Becky Zimmer, owner of Net Key Consulting in Boise, Idaho, turned to Mountain America for help with getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan secured in 2020. The member service experience she received prompted her and her husband to move all their business accounts to Mountain America. "Not only did Mountain America's business services representative answer his phone and call us back, he worked hand-in-hand with us to get our loan approved," says Zimmer. "He has been a pleasure to work with and made us feel like truly valued business clients. It feels good to know we actually have someone to call and work with."

For nine consecutive years, Mountain America has been named one of Idaho's Best Places to Work by POPULUS in 2021. The credit union recently broke ground on the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, opened an expanded service center in Rexburg and coordinated the donation of more than 2,200 winter coats and over 200 pairs of shoes to children in need in Pocatello.

"We are honored that our members rated us as the top credit union in Idaho," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "From providing the best in-person member experience to the most innovative products and services, we are committed to helping our members achieve their financial dreams."

Mountain America is one of five credit unions in the country that qualified as best-in-state in multiple states.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a leading market research firm, to survey more than 25,000 U.S. residents to determine credit union members' satisfaction. The participants ranked their general satisfaction and recommendation focusing on five areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

For more information on the 2021 Best-In-State award, visit Forbes.com.

