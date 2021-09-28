Forbes names Sentry one of Wisconsin's best employers

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes again has named Sentry to its Best-In-State Employers list. This is the fifth consecutive year Sentry has been named one of America's best employers.

"We have a special culture at Sentry based on the working chemistry, teamwork, and collaboration we have among our employees," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO. "We listen to each other, learn from each other, inspire each other and do right by one another. These company values enable us to better serve both our customers and the communities where our employees live and work."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint organizations across the country liked best by employees. The list was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Survey participants were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria including compensation, opportunities for advancement, and working conditions.

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

