Forbes Names Tampa General Hospital Among America's Best Employers for Women

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is honored to again be recognized on Forbes' 2020 list of America's Best Employers for Women. The 1006-bed academic medical center is ranked 24th out of the top 300 employers on the list. Tampa General is also ranked third in the "Healthcare & Social" industry category and is also the primary teaching hospital of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The organization last received this prestigious honor in 2018.

"Tampa General Hospital's vision is to become the safest and most innovative academic medical center in the United States. Our culture and team members are just as important to us as our patients. We are incredibly proud of this prestigious recognition from Forbes. We continue to grow and develop our team members and leaders, and are proud of the fact that more than 75 percent of our talented workforce is comprised of women and more than 70 percent of our leadership positions are held by women," said John Couris, President & CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

Forbes worked with Statista, a research firm that surveyed 75,000 Americans including 45,000 women. The survey went to individuals working for organizations with more than 1,000 employees in 31 industries. Questions were about company culture, career development, image, working condition, salary, wage and diversity. At Tampa General Hospital, there are many reasons why both men and women prefer to launch their career inside the hospital or beyond at one of TGH's more than 50 locations including primary care, urgent care medical imaging or general outpatient centers.

Attracting and retaining top talent is a top strategic initiative at TGH. Tampa General is committed to ensuring flexible work schedules and supportive solutions to address present day challenges including a Team Member Emergency Fund to provide financial support or working with team members to accommodate reduced hours requests. Additionally, TGH offers robust training and education programs designed to support working women looking to advance their careers. Recognizing the need to care for their talent holistically, Tampa General offers on-site child care, lactation rooms for nursing mothers and an overall commitment to health and wellness. TGH offers the wellness platform Virgin Pulse, at no cost, to all team members to incentivize them to lead physically, mentally and emotionally healthy lifestyles.

"I know I speak for my colleagues when I say that I'm proud to work for an organization that is ranked among America's best employers for women. Not only is TGH a great place to work for women, but all genders and races and ethnicities. One of the best things about working at TGH is the diversity at all levels of the organization, which allows us as an organization to gain different thoughts, experiences and perspectives from a broad-spectrum of team members. It makes for a better culture, and a better patient experience" said Stacey Brandt, EVP and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Tampa General Hospital.

The evaluation process for the list was based on four different criteria: direct recommendations on general work topics, direct recommendations on topics relevant for women, indirect recommendations and diversity among executives and board members. The 300 companies receiving the highest total scores were awarded as the Best Employers for Women 2020.

Tampa General Hospital fosters an environment where caregivers provide the highest quality care with kindness and respect. Tampa General is an equal opportunity educator and employer. If you are interested in learning more about a career with Tampa General Hospital, please visit our website at www.tgh.org/careers or call (813) 844-7551.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1006-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 18 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT FORBES MEDIA

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

