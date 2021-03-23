Forbes Names The Chartis Group to America's Best Management Consulting Firms List for 3rd Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, announced today it has been honored by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the 3rd consecutive year. This designation recognizes The Chartis Group as a leading healthcare consulting firm at a time it's never been more important for organizations to have a strong partner in navigating what's next.

"We are incredibly proud of this prestigious designation from Forbes, especially given the challenges that this past year brought on the healthcare industry," said Ken Graboys, Chief Executive Officer of The Chartis Group. "We've remained committed to being a trusted partner to our clients throughout the pandemic, providing experience, insight, data and analytics to navigate through the uncertainty. To have that recognized by our industry-leading clients is validation that we are providing the support healthcare organizations need to accelerate out of the pandemic and toward a healthier world."

The Chartis Group has also recently been recognized by KLAS, a national healthcare IT data and insights company, as the best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm and the leader in Financial Improvement Consulting and Clinical Optimization.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Management Consulting Firms based on the results of two independent surveys. In the 'Expert Survey,' 7,500+ management consulting executives and partners were asked to make peer recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas; in the 'Client Survey,' 1,100 + senior executives were prompted to evaluate management consultancies they have worked with during the last four years.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

SOURCE The Chartis Group

Related Links

chartis.com

