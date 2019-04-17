Forbes Names The Hanover One of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers"

WORCESTER, Mass., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it was recognized by Forbes magazine as one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers." This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized.

"This distinction speaks volumes about our unique culture and reflects the energy and enthusiasm our employees bring to their work every day," said Kathy deCastro, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "Our team is the foundation for our success, and we are committed to fostering an environment where our employees can build exciting and rewarding careers."

Forbes developed its list of America's leading employers in partnership with Statista, surveying 50,000 U.S. workers employed by companies with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked a variety of questions, including how likely they would be to recommend their employers to others. Respondents provided feedback on development opportunities, working conditions, compensation and reputation.

With a staff of more than 4,000 professionals, The Hanover is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance in the U.S. The company attracts talent with a wide range of career opportunities and a culture of innovation and inclusion.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

