Forbes Names Tin Leg the Best Travel Insurance Provider for Seniors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tin Leg Travel Insurance has been named the "Best Travel Insurance for Seniors" by Forbes for its high medical coverage, comprehensive benefits and competitive prices.

"Not every travel insurance plan is the same. Some companies are better for different types of trips." The article continues: "Tin Leg often receives high marks for senior travel insurance."

Tin Leg's policies are designed to provide affordable coverage for a range of travelers, from seniors to families and cruisers.

In addition to its favorable pricing, Tin Leg's customer service team has been recognized internationally for their efforts to save all their customers money. To do so, they follow the company's core value of downselling, always recommending the least expensive policy that matches a customer's needs.

"We promise an honest interaction with every customer, every time," says Tin Leg Co-Founder and CEO Chris Harvey. "It's our goal to help our customers find the best coverage for their trip. If we know a traveler won't be covered, we will never push a sale."

Tin Leg boasts a 4.58 out of 5 customer rating on aggregator site, squaremouth.com. They attribute the positive rating to their revolutionary claims process. When a customer files a claim, a member of Tin Leg's claims team speaks with them right away to assess their situation and set expectations early on. This added time upfront provides a more efficient and clear process for both sides, often resulting in a more satisfied customer overall.

Tin Leg was founded in 2014 by the travel insurance industry experts at Squaremouth. Its three products are designed to provide travelers with comprehensive travel insurance, including coverage for cancellations, medical emergencies, travel delays, and luggage.

