Forbes Names Washington Trust on 'America's Best-In-State Banks' List

WESTERLY, R.I., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company was named by Forbes as one of 'America's Best-In-State Banks' for the second year in a row. The annual list, informed by an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate banks where they have or previously had checking accounts, names the best banks in each of the 50 states. Of the more than 5,000 banks across the country, just 2.7% are named to this list.