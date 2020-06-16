Forbes Ranks Barbachano International As America's Best Executive Search Firms In 2020 For Fourth Consecutive Year

To determine America's best executive recruiting firms, Forbes partnered with analytics firm Statista. The market research company surveyed 26,500 recruiters and over 5,400 human resource managers and job candidates who had worked with recruitment agencies, collecting more than 18,000 nominations from which to select America's top firms.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes to America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms list for the fourth consecutive year," said Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, CEO of Barbachano International. "This distinction validates our team's commitment to the highest standards of excellence, supported by superior training, advanced systems and an effective proprietary recruitment methodology. Our team recognizes the importance of recruiting high impact executives to lead our clients' businesses in these turbulent times."

Barbachano International (BIP) Executive Search division covers the broad spectrum of functional disciplines and 16 industry practice groups including Diversity & Inclusion, Technology & Software, Medical Devices, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Agribusiness, Automotive, Aerospace and Retail, among others.

For the complete Forbes list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms of 2020 click here .

About Barbachano International, Inc.

Barbachano International (BIP) is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas with a focus on diversity and multicultural target markets. Since 1992, BIP and its affiliates have served over 50% of Fortune 500 Companies. Our solutions are delivered by bilingual executive recruiting experts with in-country experience in the USA, Mexico, South America, and Canada. Outplacement and Executive Coaching services are provided in Mexico by our sister company Challenger Gray & Christmas S.C. In addition to our corporate offices in the USA and Mexico, we are supported by our NPAworldwide partner offices in over 50 countries globally.

