Forbes School of Business & Technology® Center for Women's Leadership Recognizes Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business and Technology® Center for Women's Leadership celebrated International Women's Day with a Week of Resilience, March 5‒12, 2021. The week of events included a distinguished lineup of global women leaders, recognition of women advancing women's leadership, and celebration of women's stories and experiences of resiliency.

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was the recipient of the inaugural Center for Women's Leadership 2021 Award for Excellence in Advancing Women's Leadership which recognizes a leader and/or organization that has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to advancing gender equality and women as leaders in business and society. The institute's award-winning feature film documentary This Changes Everything (2019) was streamed for registrants as part of the Week of Resilience events.

Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media said, "On behalf of Geena and all of us here at the Institute, we are so thrilled to be receiving this inaugural award. We know that seeing role models has a profound importance in inspiring women and girls to pursue leadership. Our motto is 'if she can see it, she can be it.' If we don't see women and girls as leaders onscreen, we are limiting the aspirations of girls and women."

The Center for Women's Leadership Week of Resilience also included an artistic expression call for submissions and viewing titled "Honoring Women's Resilience." Global Campus student Kaitlynn Mascetti was awarded the 2021 Champion trophy for her personal story video entitled "Overcome & Empower."

Dr. Jennie Walker, Center for Women's Leadership Chair said, "The series of events was positive and powerful. We celebrated women's resilience in a dynamic way by learning from diverse female leaders that include high profile leaders from various nations and representatives from field operations at the United Nations Office for Project Services. The message we imparted is that each individual's story of resilience matters."

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("UAGC" or " Global Campus") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. UAGC provides flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. UAGC builds on Ashford University's promise of high-quality online learning, access and inclusivity and the University of Arizona's mission as a land-grant institution focused on student success. UAGC is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information, visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or www.twitter.com/UAZGlobalCampus.

About the Center for Women's Leadership (CWL)

The CWL envisions a world in which all women are empowered as leaders. The Center's mission supports this by providing a community for networking and professional development and making recommendations to organizational practices through existing and novel research. The Center encompasses four distinct areas: events, education, mentorship, and research, each aimed at the empowerment of women leaders. For more information please see: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6925212/ and https://www.uagc.edu/forbes-school-of-business-and-technology/center-womens-leadership

