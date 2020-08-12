Forbes School of Business & Technology Center for Women's Leadership to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on Wellness

Panel speakers include Marla Godette, CEO of Mentoring Moments; Dr. Marilee Bresciani Ludvik, mindfulness-based stress reduction expert, meditation and yoga Instructor; and Lequita Brooks, Founder and CEO of TherapyTopia. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Jennie Walker, lead faculty in the Forbes School of Business & Technology, and board member for the Center for Women's Leadership.

Dr. Walker shared, "We live in unprecedented times, with uncertainty influencing many aspects of our lives. Taking care of one's mental and emotional well-being is of the utmost importance – now more than ever." During this special webinar, the Center for Women's Leadership mental health panel will foster an inspiring dialogue focusing on tools, resources, and techniques that can help in overcoming anxiety, high emotions, and stress.

Lequita Brooks regularly provides self-care tips to help busy professionals manage every-day stressors. "I created TherapyTopia because I have always enjoyed helping others," said Brooks, "we offer simple self-care strategies that people can apply to their life to become the best version of themselves."

Registration is available at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2674088929515591/?active_tab=discussion.

About our Presenters

Marla Godette, M.A., specializes in care of those diagnosed with chronic mental illness and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She provides counseling for children and families referred through the Juvenile Justice System and Department of Child Services, and founded Mentoring Moments LLC to offer counseling and career support for women and people from disadvantaged situations.

Marilee Bresciani Ludvik, Ph.D. is a Professor of Postsecondary Educational Leadership at San Diego State University, a yoga instructor and Founder of the Rushing to Yoga Foundation, and a certified teacher of meditation at the Chopra Center.

Lequita Brooks regularly provides stress management tips to help busy professionals identify work-life priorities. TherapyTopia is a solution-focused Outplacement Mental Wellness & Employee Assistance Program Consulting Firm.

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.



About the Center for Women's Leadership (CWL)

The CWL envisions a world in which all women are empowered as leaders. The Center's mission supports this by providing a community for networking and professional development and making recommendations to organizational practices through existing and novel research. The Center encompasses four distinct areas: events, education, mentorship, and research, each aimed at the empowerment of women leaders. For more information please see: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6925212/ and https://www.ashford.edu/forbes-center-for-womens-leadership.

Ashford Media Contact: Pat Ogden

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

