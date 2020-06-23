Forbes School of Business & Technology™ Launches the Center for Women's Leadership

Robert Daugherty, Dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology shared, "We are pleased with today's launch of the Center for Women's Leadership. The Center will facilitate and support the ongoing conversation about women in leadership by providing information, resources, and networking opportunities."

Moira Forbes, the publisher of ForbesWomen and an Executive Vice President of Forbes Media added, "The Center for Women's Leadership is purpose-built to support the success of women, especially women from historically underrepresented communities. The Center will benefit from faculty who demonstrate strong commitment to serving and addressing issues related to gender diversity, equity, inclusion, and elevating women everywhere."

A virtual launch event will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. PT with distinguished keynote speakers and a preview of the services and benefits of the Center. Registration is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/186494952675446/.

The impressive speaker line-up features Margie Warrell, a seasoned media commentator, Forbes Contributor, bestselling author and sought-after international speaker; Geraldine (Gerri) Wilson, Chief of Staff at Perkins Management Services Company, Ashford alumna and doctoral candidate; and Robert (Bob) Daugherty, Dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology.

