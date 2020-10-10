Forbes School of Business & Technology Welcomes Dr. V. Brooks Dunbar to Master of Business Administration Advisory Committee

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology (FSBT) at Ashford University is pleased to announce that Dr. V. Brooks Dunbar, CEO and founder of the Center for Confidence, has joined the Master of Business Administration (MBA) advisory committee.

Dr. Dunbar is an author, speaker, conversationalist, confidence coach, and executive leadership coach. As well as being the founder, Dr. Dunbar is the lead coach at the Center for Confidence, LLC, which provides executive and leadership coaching and other niche coaching services to individuals and organizations. The Center is also a recertification provider for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Among her professional accomplishments, Dr. Dunbar created the Center for Confidence's Discover Your Confidence Zones, a personal audit system designed to help individuals unleash their power to lead with commanding confidence. Dr. Dunbar is also the author of "Diva Decisions: How to Get from Smart to Intelligent by Claiming Your Power of Choice," which provides tools and resources for women to recognize and reframe powerful choices that affect their ability to live, lead, and succeed.

The advisory committee, comprised of industry leaders, innovators, and international entrepreneurs, provides support and counsel to the academic leadership of the program, and offers expertise and experience by serving as advocates for the program.

Dr. Dunbar joins the following business experts currently serving on the MBA advisory committee: Kevin Allen, Founder and CEO, E.I. Games; Dr. Chitra Anand, Author, Global Speaker, and Advisor to High-Growth Companies; and Marty Zwilling, CEO, Startup Professionals, Inc.

