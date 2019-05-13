Forbes Senior Contributor Kelly Phillips Erb to Speak at the NAEA National Conference

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is pleased to announce Kelly Phillips Erb, will deliver the Opening Plenary Session on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Kelly Phillips Erb has both her JD and LL.M. in Taxation from Temple University School of Law. Her primary practice area is tax law including trusts and estates; domestic and international tax planning; formation and administration of nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations; and tax controversy matters such as delinquencies, offers in compromise and audits. Kelly graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, NC, before heading to Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina.

While at law school, Kelly interned at the estates attorney division of the Internal Revenue Service. At the IRS, she participated in the review and audit of federal estate tax returns. She authors the popular Taxgirl blog as a senior contributor with Forbes.com, which has been consistently recognized by the ABA Journal as one of the top blogs written by lawyers: in 2014, the blog was added to the ABA Journal "Blawg 100 Hall of Fame." In addition, Kelly has written and has been interviewed about taxes for CNN Money, CNBC, Reuters, Time, and US News & World Report. She has been tapped for her ability to explain taxes in plain English by numerous media outlets, including National Public Radio's Marketplace, Esquire, CBS Radio, Inc., Martha Stewart's Living, and Marketwatch, as well as many podcasts.

#NATCON2019 will take place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and features education sessions covering marijuana tax issues, tax representation, and cryptocurrency audit issues eligible for continuing education credits available as part of NAEA's 33rd National Tax Practice Institute™ (NTPI®).

About the National Association of Enrolled Agents

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) has been powering enrolled agents, America's tax experts®, for more than 45 years. NAEA is a non-profit membership organization composed of tax specialists licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department. NAEA provides the networking, educational opportunities, programs and services that enable enrolled agents and other tax professionals to excel beyond their peers. Enrolled agents are the only federally-licensed tax practitioners who both specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. To find out more, visit www.naea.org and follow NAEA on Facebook and Twitter.

