Forcivity Breaks Top 400 on Inc 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year; Unveils New Logo Amid Merger with Jolt Consulting Group

MANCHESTER, N.H. and SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forcivity has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, breaking the top 400 on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row.

Forcivity was recognized as #359 on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America. The award recognizes 1,100% growth from 2017-2020 and follows an impressive first-time appearance last year.

CEO of Forcivity, Jeff Oskin, credits the continuous growth to investments the company has made in resources that focus on customer success and retention. "Our mission is to revolutionize the service industry, and that starts with providing exceptional customer service to our own clients," said Oskin. "Our customers depend on us to help keep their businesses moving, and we don't take that responsibility lightly – especially after such a tumultuous year."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

This exciting news is announced in tandem with Forcivity unveiling a new logo and branding, capping off the merger with Jolt Consulting Group that was announced in March 2021.

Forcivity worked with Pennsylvania-based marketing agency Uncommon Marketing Works to put together the new branding. "We knew we needed a new look to celebrate the joining of these two powerful companies with storied histories. Uncommon Marketing helped us make that a reality," said Molly McGee, Director of Marketing for Forcivity.

The new brand incorporates elements from each company's original identities, but with a modern 2021 twist. "We're excited for the change not just because of the visual aspects, but because of what the new brand represents for our future," said Steve Baines, President & Chief Growth Officer, Forcivity. "We have been able to deliver so much more for our customers and employees since merging, and this evolution signifies our ongoing commitment to that. We've got a lot planned for future growth and opportunity at our company."

Forcivity added seven new full-time employees in the first half of 2021 and is actively searching for more talent across a variety of disciplines in the second half of the year.

About Forcivity

Forcivity is a full-service Salesforce, ServiceMax and IFS consultancy and system integrator, on a mission to revolutionize what customer service means. They are dedicated to helping businesses digitally transform their service operations, leveraging technology to create impactful change and improve customer and employee experiences. The corporate headquarters is located in Manchester, NH, with 30 full-time employees nation-wide.

