Ford Appoints Mobility Veteran Brett Wheatley As TransLoc CEO

DEARBORN, Mich., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Motor Company announces the appointment of Brett Wheatley as chief executive officer of TransLoc, a transportation software solutions company that's part of the Ford Mobility portfolio. The move will bolster the continued growth of the Ford subsidiary and help set it on a successful path to the future.

Wheatley will report to Scott Griffith, chief executive officer, Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC & Mobility Businesses. He will be based in Dearborn.

"Brett knows TransLoc better than anyone else at Ford, and his experience will be invaluable in this new role," said Griffith. "The industry is moving quickly, so filling this position with someone who truly understands the business and who can help TransLoc focus on the future is critical."

As TransLoc CEO, Wheatley will prioritize greater collaboration across Ford's mobility and self-driving vehicle business, as part of Ford's commitment to the next generation of urban mobility. He will also tap existing synergies between TransLoc and Ford to further develop transit operations and the data infrastructure needed to power transportation solutions.

"Efficient transit services are critical to the economy and the future of U.S. cities," said Wheatley. "New developments in connected and autonomous vehicles will continue to improve how we travel, but their success is dependent upon how we integrate these services into our existing transit systems across cities, campuses and corporate enterprises and continue to provide equitable access."

"I'm excited to lead the talented team at TransLoc to meet these challenges and collaborate with Ford's other mobility businesses to help ensure everyone has access to affordable transportation options."

A seasoned veteran with decades of experience

One of the most experienced mobility professionals at Ford, Wheatley previously served as the director of Mobility Businesses, and was responsible for leading it strategic growth within the Ford AV LLC. He also established the company's international mobility expansion across Europe, India and China. Other business units led by Wheatley include Spin, City Solutions and Office Ride.

In other roles during his 30-year tenure at Ford, Wheatley established and led the global marketing and sales team for Ford Smart Mobility, to drive demand with consumer, commercial and city customers. He also brings international experience to the table, having led marketing and service initiatives for Ford across 13 Asia Pacific markets, based in Shanghai, China.

Wheatley has also previously played a critical role as part of the Ford corporate Fitness Redesign Initiative, driving improvements across the enterprise and leading a complete overhaul of the functional fitness across the globe. He served as executive director of the North American Ford Customer Service Division, where he was responsible for Ford and Motorcraft parts and service activities for Ford and Lincoln dealers, Quick Lanes, and independent repair facilities.

TransLoc: Powering new mobility solutions

Founded in 2004, TransLoc develops intelligent software solutions and services for transit agencies. TransLoc set the bar for data-driven transit solutions when it debuted with an app that let users explore transit stops and stay up to date on bus locations and arrival times.

After being acquired by Ford and merging with microtransit providers DoubleMap and Ride Systems, TransLoc now boasts more than 40 years of industry experience and the most comprehensive data-driven and accessible solutions for on-demand and fixed route services.

Working with cities, universities and other businesses with transit needs, TransLoc powers more than 600 million rides per year. In 2020 alone, TransLoc helped its customers in over 1500 locations across the US navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and supported the 3.7 billion transit rides that happened in the past year.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com .

About TransLoc

TransLoc delivers a one-stop-shop for transit providers seeking transit orchestration solutions. Recognized by Fast Company for its innovative technology, today TransLoc's intelligent transportation software portfolio includes flexible demand response, fixed route systems, and planning services, providing software and services for more than 1500 transit providers worldwide. Powering more than 600 million annual rides, TransLoc's fixed route and on-demand systems are at the core of both cities and towns, and on university and business campuses. TransLoc has collectively partnered with agencies to deliver the highest level of service and win the confidence of the riding public for more than a decade.

