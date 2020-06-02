Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado and Honda Civic Are America's Most Searched Cars, ValuePenguin.com Study Finds

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree, the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Honda Civic are the most searched cars in America. And while searches for cars, especially pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, trended downward during the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, recent data suggests that searches for these popular models may be hitting annual highs. Here are America's five most searched cars:

Ford F-150: America's best-selling pickup truck, the Ford F-150, took the top spot for online searches in 32 U.S states, and is among the top three most searched vehicles in 49 states. Regionally, the Ford F-150 captured the most consistent google search interest in the Midwest and South. Chevrolet Silverado: The Chevy Silverado was not far behind the Ford F-150 in absolute search volume, and was the most searched for car in eight states - Arizona , Arkansas , Iowa , Maine , Nevada , New Hampshire , Oklahoma and Wisconsin . Interest in the Silverado spanned all regions and propelled it to the top three most searched cars in 42 states. Honda Civic: The Honda Civic was the third most searched vehicle in the country and the first in six states- California , Connecticut , Maryland , Massachusetts , New Jersey and New York . The Honda civic is also the most searched car overall in the entire Northeast region, and the two most populous states in the country. Toyota Tacoma: The Toyota Tacoma, which captured the most searches among all vehicles in Hawaii , Vermont and Washington was also the fourth most searched car in the United States. The Toyota Tacoma has been among the top-selling pickups in the U.S. for the past two decades. Honda Accord: The Honda Accord received more searches than any other vehicle in Rhode Island and the District of Columbia — the smallest states in ValuePenguin's analysis. Notably, in all six states where the Honda Civic was the most searched vehicle, the Honda Accord was right behind in second place. Pickup Trucks Are Americans' Most Searched For Cars: Outside of the Northeast and California , a pickup truck was the most searched car in every state. High population density in the Northeast is why sedans like the Honda Civic and Honda Accord are more popular, whereas more open space out West and in the rest of the country makes driving a pickup more attractive and accessible.

According to Micheal Hoffman, senior research analyst at ValuePenguin, "these findings provide a pulse on consumer demand trends in the U.S. auto industry, at a critical moment for the economy and auto manufacturers following several years of record breaking vehicle sales." He adds, "Several manufacturers like GM and Fiat Chrysler have expressed concern that demand may outstrip supply amid factory shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus."

To identify the most searched cars in the United States, ValuePenguin.com analysts compared interest in 25 car models using Google Trends. Data from Google Trends included search metrics for March 9, 2019 to March 8, 2020. The 25 car models analyzed were the top 25 highest selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2019 according to Kelley Blue Book. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/most-searched-cars-us

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

