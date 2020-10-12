Ford Foundation Awards $3.5 Million Grant to the National Museum of Mexican Art

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Mexican Art today announced a $3.5 million, four-year grant from the Ford Foundation and its "America's Cultural Treasures" initiative.

The Museum is one of 20 organizations to receive grants and the only one in Illinois. The unrestricted grant is the largest in the Museum's 33-year year history.

National grants range from $1 million to $6 million each to support Black, Latinx, Asian, and Indigenous arts organizations as part of the America's Cultural Treasures initiative.

"We are thrilled to receive this funding as an acknowledgment of the contributions of communities of color," said Carlos Tortolero, Founder and President of the National Museum of Mexican Art. "The Museum staff work tirelessly to bring forth the rich stories, past and present, giving voice to the Mexican community throughout the country and the world. The Museum is also fortunate in having a dynamic Board of Trustees.

"Our thanks to the Ford Foundation for their recognition of the National Museum of Mexican Art as an anchor for artistic and cultural equity in Chicago and the U.S.," Tortolero said.

The Museum is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but continues to produce outstanding exhibitions, art education and cultural performances including music and poetry, offered virtually. The Museum's just opened Día de los Muertos exhibition, Sólo un poco aquí: Day of the Dead pays tribute to those who have died from COVID-19. Live virtual tours of the exhibition are offered in English and Spanish through December.

About the National Museum of Mexican Art

Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art is the only nationally accredited museum dedicated to Mexican art and culture. In a city where culture and the arts thrive, the Museum founders established an organization committed to accessibility and education. The National Museum of Mexican Art has more than 11,000 pieces in its Permanent Collection, has presented over 150 exhibitions, provides arts education to 52,000 students annually, and serves over 150,000 visitors each year. Admission is always free. The Museum is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, please call 312-738-1503 or visit www.nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

