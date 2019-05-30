Ford Honors AAM at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards

"AAM is committed to developing technologies that are lighter, smaller, smarter and more fuel efficient while still delivering top vehicle performance," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to receive Ford's Sustainability Award and will continue to support our customers with industry-leading Driveline, Metal Forming and Casting technologies."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like AAM play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford's primary brand pillars

Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

