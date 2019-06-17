Ford Honors IWT at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards; Recognized for its Performance in Wheel and Tire Assembly and Test Systems

"Because of the team we have put together, and their hard work in creating innovative solutions for our clients, we have been very successful," said IWT CEO Netresh Rege. "We are extremely proud of the quality of the products we provide to Ford Motor Company, and are humbled by this recognition. It is our pleasure to work with the very knowledgeable and collaborative team at Ford."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like IWT play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford's primary brand pillars

Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

SOURCE International Wheel & Tire