Ford Honors METALSA Structural Products at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards

DEARBORN, Mich., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- METALSA Structural Products was recently recognized by Ford Motor Company as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Ford chief product development and purchasing officer Hau Thai-Tang and Ford vice president, quality and new model programs Linda Cash presented METALSA with the Aligned Business Framework award.

"It is great to have collaboration with our customers, we can achieve true success," said Jorge Garza, METALSA President for Frames SBU. "This recognition is a reflection of the many METALSA team members who go the extra mile to meet the expectations of our customers and provide sustainability in our relationship with companies like Ford.

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like METALSA play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford's primary brand pillars

Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

About METALSA

METALSA is a global Mexican company with over 60 years of experience in the automotive industry, manufacturing safe and sustainable products for people around the world, seeking to minimize environmental impact through the innovation of its processes and products. For more information visit www.metalsa.com

