Ford Honors Piston Automotive at 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards
- Piston Automotive was honored by Ford Motor Company with the Diversity Supplier of the Year World Excellence Award and the Fitness Production Award.
- Ford's World Excellence Awards recognize companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery
- Awards span categories, including sustainability, winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology, fitness, special recognition, diverse supplier of the year, supplier diversity development corporation of the year, gold and silver
Nov 16, 2020, 12:07 ET
DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piston Automotive was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Piston Automotive was announced as a Diversity Supplier of the Year and the Fitness Production Award winner during Ford Motor Company's virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020.
"Piston Automotive is honored to be recognized by Ford Motor Company for both the Diversity Supplier of the Year Award and the Fitness Production Award. Piston Automotive is a leading MBE focused on complex module assemblies and value creation. Our dedicated team champions innovation and delivers on best in class performance that ultimately drives Piston Automotive's success. These awards reflect the close collaboration and commitment to deliver on flexible and high-quality solutions to our customers' most complex challenges.
It is our mission to leave things better then when we found them, this means giving people better jobs, an opportunity for a better life and as a business it means finding the right partners to work with to better the communities that we live and work in. We are proud to be a supplier to Ford Motor Company, a company that shares our principles, values and dedication to social equity," said Vinnie Johnson, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Piston Group.
"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Congratulations to Piston Automotive for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company."
Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories, including:
- Primary brand pillar awards in winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology and connected services categories
- Fitness awards for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation
- Special recognition for suppliers that deliver results exceeding expectations
- Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process
- Sustainability supplier of the year for a supplier that improves the business environment
- Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year
Piston Automotive
A Piston Group Company
SOURCE Piston Automotive