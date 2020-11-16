Ford Honors Piston Automotive at 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards

"Piston Automotive is honored to be recognized by Ford Motor Company for both the Diversity Supplier of the Year Award and the Fitness Production Award. Piston Automotive is a leading MBE focused on complex module assemblies and value creation. Our dedicated team champions innovation and delivers on best in class performance that ultimately drives Piston Automotive's success. These awards reflect the close collaboration and commitment to deliver on flexible and high-quality solutions to our customers' most complex challenges.

It is our mission to leave things better then when we found them, this means giving people better jobs, an opportunity for a better life and as a business it means finding the right partners to work with to better the communities that we live and work in. We are proud to be a supplier to Ford Motor Company, a company that shares our principles, values and dedication to social equity," said Vinnie Johnson, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Piston Group.

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Congratulations to Piston Automotive for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories, including:

Primary brand pillar awards in winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology and connected services categories

Fitness awards for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that deliver results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Sustainability supplier of the year for a supplier that improves the business environment

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

