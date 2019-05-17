FORD MOTOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ford Motor Company - F

NEW ORLEANS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Beginning in January 2018, several consumer class action lawsuits were filed against the Company on numerous grounds, including fraud and racketeering, based on alleged misrepresentations it made regarding the emissions standards of certain Ford vehicles when promoting and marketing them, including that vehicles employed "defeat devices" to turn down emissions controls, in order to give Ford the ability to obtain and market higher power and fuel efficiency from its engines while still passing emissions certifications tests. Recently, the federal court presiding over the consolidated cases denied the Company's motion to dismiss the action, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Ford's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ford's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

