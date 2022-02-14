Ford O'Brien LLP Announces Name Change, New Headquarters, Market Expansion

Due to the firm's continued growth, Ford O'Brien Landy LLP has now opened new headquarters at 275 Madison Avenue. Tweet this

"Adam Ford and I founded this firm because we were confident in our abilities to provide a unique partnership with our clients in order to gain the very best counsel," said Kevin O'Brien, Partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP. "Rob joined our firm just weeks after its inception. Along with Adam and I, Rob has been a key architect of the firm we've built over the past six years ."

Due to the firm's continued growth, Ford O'Brien Landy LLP has now opened new headquarters at 275 Madison Avenue, having recently signed a 10-year lease for the full the 24th floor. The firm also recently announced it has opened a new office in Austin, Texas. The Austin office will provide the presence to support Austin's Technology and and DeFi industries, as well as provide a southern presence throughout Texas and the surrounding region.

"I am excited and proud to continue playing an integral part in the continued growth of the firm, in both New York City and Austin," said Rob Landy, Partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, "I look forward to continuing to strengthen our presence and providing top-notch counsel to all existing and future clients."

