Ford Supplier Doubles Safety Stock To Bolster Supply Chain

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Polymer Seals confirmed today that they have doubled the amount of safety stock kept at their manufacturing plant in Mexico and their logistics broker in San Diego. The company took this action to ensure continued 100% on-time delivery for their automotive customers, including Ford, GM, and Volkswagen.



Before the pandemic, company policy was to produce and store two weeks of finished product - a practice that helped the supplier deliver parts on time, even when manufacturing in Mexico was temporarily halted due to safety concerns during the first months of the pandemic. As global supply chain disruptions continue to threaten the auto industry, Morgan Polymer has doubled safety stock to keep four weeks of parts for the majority of their automotive customers.



Materials Manager, Sam Gaxiola, explains, "By stocking extra product, we guard our customers against potential shortages in raw material while also ensuring our customers don't have to wait for parts during seasons of unforeseen demand. No one could have predicted that the pandemic would force a temporary plant closure, but thanks to our safety stock, our customers received their parts on time."



While quality parts and on-time delivery are always the expectation for automotive manufacturers, the last 14 months have proved a uniquely challenging year for an industry that suffered unprecedented product delays and price increases from stressed suppliers. Morgan Polymer Seals met these challenges without raising prices or missing deliveries.



Morgan Polymer Seals is a privately-owned automotive supplier that designs and manufactures custom gaskets and seals for powertrain, fuel, and electrical applications. Founded by Kevin Morgan in 1997, the company delivers 100 Million parts per year to North America, Europe, and China.



