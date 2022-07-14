Ford Supplier Expands Into Heavy-Duty Trucks and Electric Vehicles

Morgan Polymer Seals adds $8 Million in new business for gaskets and seals made in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Polymer Seals announced today its expansion into markets beyond automotive with new contracts to supply the Ag / Construction and Electric Vehicle segments.

These new programs coincide with the recent 36,000-square-foot expansion of the company's primary manufacturing location in Tijuana, Mexico, where the company has designed and molded gaskets for OEMs such as GM, Ford, and Volkswagen for the last twenty-five years.