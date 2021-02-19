ForDoz Enters Contract Manufacturing Agreement for Oncology Liposomal Product with LipoMedix

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForDoz Pharma has entered into an agreement with LipoMedix for manufacturing its lead compound, pegylated liposomal Promitil® (PL-MLP) for a Phase 2 clinical study.

Promitil's unique liposomal formulation is designed for selective delivery of the therapeutic agent to cancer-affected tissues and is ideally suited for cancer chemoradiotherapy. In studies, it has been shown to be active against a broad variety of cancer types in animal models, including colorectal, gastric, pancreatic and multi-drug resistant tumors.

"Our mission is to ultimately aid in the delivery of innovative medicines that will help people live longer and better lives," said James He, founder and CEO of ForDoz. "We are proud to partner with LipoMedix to help them develop and manufacture Promitil here in the United States."

"We continue to move full-steam ahead, knowing that the patients we can help with Promitil have been long awaiting a low-toxicity and effective treatment option," said Dr. Alberto Gabizon, President and Chief Scientific Officer of LipoMedix. "We are thinking long term when selecting our partnerships and look forward to partnering with ForDoz on the next phase of our journey to bring Promitil to those who need it most."

Sanjeev Luther, Executive Chairman of the Board of LipoMedix, said, "ForDoz has a proven track record in manufacturing and in successful commercialization. Selecting the right partner for each step of the journey is critical to the strategic process of developing a drug. By leveraging ForDoz's drug delivery technology and experience, LipoMedix will be able to effectively troubleshoot the many challenges of product development and manufacturing."

About ForDoz Pharma Corp.

ForDoz Pharma Corporation is a privately-owned specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added sterile and complex injectable products such as liposomes, microspheres, micelles, nanosuspensions, and microcrystal-suspensions.

ForDoz Pharma is located on the 27-acre campus at greater Princeton area of New Jersey, a prominent pharmaceutical hub in the United States. At this 27-acre campus, ForDoz Pharma has R&D labs, cGMP QC and microbiology labs and a fully qualified and validated sterile complex injectable product manufacturing facility which complies with both US and EU cGMP standards.

ForDoz Pharma is accelerating and improving traditional drug development processes through proprietary complex injectable drug delivery technology platform with particle sizes ranging from 10 nm to several µm. At ForDoz Pharma, we can commercialize products as a CDMO partner via a closed loop system, by performing R&D, analytical testing, process scale-up and commercial manufacturing all from our one single campus site.

Please visit www.fordozpharma.com for more information

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fordoz-pharma-corp/

About LipoMedix

LipoMedix is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused pharmaceutical company involved in the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on a pegylated liposomal drug delivery platform. This formulation, known as Promitil®, or Pegylated Liposomal Mitomycin-c Prodrug (PL-MLP), overcomes the problems associated with mitomycin-c toxicity and turns it into a state-of-the-art anti-cancer drug that will potentially become the therapy of choice in a variety of cancers, especially those of the gastrointestinal tract (stomach, pancreas, colorectal). The inventor and scientific founder of LipoMedix is Prof. Alberto Gabizon of the Hebrew University – Shaare Zedek Medical Center, who is also the co-inventor and co-developer of Doxil®, the first FDA-approved nano-drug in cancer therapy. As co-developer of Doxil®, Prof. Gabizon is one of the few scientists who is intimately familiar with the successful development and commercialization process for liposomal drugs.

For more information, visit http://www.lipomedix.com/

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings is focused on the development of novel cancer therapies. The company is a significant investor in two clinical-stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly-owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. The company also holds commercial real estate assets in New Jersey and Jerusalem. For more information, visit rafaelholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company's future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

James He

609-469-5949

[email protected]

SOURCE ForDoz Pharma Corp.

Related Links

http://www.fordozpharma.com

