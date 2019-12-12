Fords, Hondas, and Toyotas are Most Likely to End Up In Driveways This Christmas, ValuePenguin.com Study finds

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- December tends to be the biggest month for car sales, but some brands sell far more than the industry average. Whether people are buying it for themselves or as a gift for another, the most notable brands include the Ford F-series and Chevrolet's Silverado.

ValuePenguin examined U.S. automobile sales data from 2015 through 2018 of 29 auto and light truck makes. Brands were limited to the 29 with at least 50,000 units sold in the U.S in calendar year 2018. Tesla was one of these 29 brands but excluded from analysis given its rapid sales growth in recent years.

Top Five Car Brands For the Holidays

Ford: Making up 13.6% of all sales for our sample brands, Ford is the top-selling brand in the most busy car sales month of the year. Ford sold an average of 222,534 vehicles in December alone in the most recent three-year period.

Making up 13.6% of all sales for our sample brands, Ford is the top-selling brand in the most busy car sales month of the year. Ford sold an average of 222,534 vehicles in December alone in the most recent three-year period. Chevrolet: Chevrolet sold 202,852 vehicles on average during the last four Decembers. That's good for a 12.4% share of our sample brands. The top-selling Chevrolet model is the Silverado, another pickup truck.

Chevrolet sold 202,852 vehicles on average during the last four Decembers. That's good for a 12.4% share of our sample brands. The top-selling Chevrolet model is the Silverado, another pickup truck. Toyota: Toyota is the biggest foreign brand for December sales. It has sold an average of 191,602 cars over the past several Decembers, and sales are led by the RAV4, a leading compact crossover SUV.

Toyota is the biggest foreign brand for December sales. It has sold an average of 191,602 cars over the past several Decembers, and sales are led by the RAV4, a leading compact crossover SUV. Honda: Honda comes in a distant fourth for holiday car sales. It has sold 137,499 per December on average, about 50,000 behind fellow Japanese multinational Toyota. The biggest Honda seller is the CR-V, another compact SUV.

Honda comes in a distant fourth for holiday car sales. It has sold 137,499 per December on average, about 50,000 behind fellow Japanese multinational Toyota. The biggest Honda seller is the CR-V, another compact SUV. Nissan: Nissan averaged 127,814 sales in December during the past four years. That makes up 7.8% of total sales for our sample brands. Its top product is the Nissan Rogue, meaning that of the five most popular December brands, two of the leading models are pickup trucks while three are crossover compact SUVs.

The holidays provide car owners the opportunity to save big when it comes to buying new vehicles. Many dealerships are looking to meet sales goals and clear inventory which means highest average of discounts and low APR financing. The best time to save big? After Christmas day.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/top-brands-holidays

