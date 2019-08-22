Forecast5 Completes Deal to Acquire SchoolFinances.com

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast5 Analytics announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire SchoolFinances.com, the leading provider of decision support and planning tools and services for Minnesota K-12 school districts. In the business of serving schools since 1998, the SchoolFinances.com team will join Forecast5, a national leader in delivering decision support software to the public sector with 1,950 local government clients in 27 states.

SchoolFinances.com principals, Todd Netzke and Ann Thomas, join the Forecast5 team effective immediately to continue serving 180 Minnesota school districts.

"There is a high level of alignment between Forecast5 and SchoolFinances.com," said Mike English, Forecast5 founder and President/CEO. "During our discussions, we had a great opportunity to get to know Todd and Ann, and we could not be more excited about the cultural fit and the expertise that they bring to our organization. I believe they will continue to strongly influence Minnesota school finance as well as provide leadership that will extend Forecast5's influence around the country."

The SchoolFinances.com team has been the leading resource for Minnesota schools in the areas of multi-year financial projections, budgeting and monthly budget evaluation, statewide data benchmarking, enrollment projections, and labor costing models for collective bargaining. The spreadsheet models and concepts that SchoolFinances.com users are accustomed to will gradually be integrated into Forecast5's cloud-based software, bringing increased speed, stability and ease of use to school district leaders.

Forecast5 provides a suite of data rich platforms that help local government leaders make financial, strategic, and academic decisions through better data visibility. These tools assist with financial forecasting and benchmarking, monthly budget performance analysis, student data analysis, data transparency initiatives, and geospatial projects.

"The partnership with Forecast5 provides exciting access to new technology and the opportunity to join a team of professionals that we know will benefit our users," said Todd Netzke. "Moving to a proven suite of cloud-based applications will free up time we previously spent manually updating spreadsheets and will now allow us more time to focus on helping our customers solve problems in their schools."

"The core mission of SchoolFinances.com—helping schools make data-driven decisions—is enhanced by joining the Forecast5 team," said Ann Thomas. "Forecast5 provides a wealth of resources and products and a high level of customer support. I believe that Minnesota school finance leaders will accomplish more on this new journey with Forecast5."

This is the second acquisition in the last 100 days for Forecast5. In May, the company acquired Ohio-based Public Finance Resources in a deal that added 300 Ohio public school districts to the list of clients served by Forecast5.

Forecast5 Analytics increases financial, student, and organizational performance by empowering local government leaders with decision support tools that utilize state-of-the-art analytics technology. Our collaborative staff of experts take high-level ownership of public sector challenges with a sense of urgency to create great outcomes for our clients and the communities they support. More than 1,950 local governments across the country are using Forecast5 tools to maximize their data insights. For more information, visit www.forecast5analytics.com.

