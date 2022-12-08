'Forecasting a Greener 2023': Sungrow Makes the Presence at EnerGaïa Forum in France

MONTPELLIER, France, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the EnerGaïa Forum, France's key event in the renewable energy market at the Montpellier Exhibition Center on December 7th and 8th, Sungrow presented its latest PV and liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS) solutions onsite, demonstrating the commitment to further catalyze the energy transition for France.

"We see a huge potential in French utility-scale and commercial & industrial PV markets, and offer a broad portfolio optimized to different scenarios," said Eric Magistrello, Country Manager of Sungrow France.

Sungrow Booth at EnerGaïa Forum

During the show, Sungrow introduced its SG350HX string inverter and the "1+X" Modular Inverter tailored to the utility market. The SG350HX is a PV Magazine award inverter winner and is highly recognized for its leading position in the 300 kW+ string inverter trend. The inverter is in full compliance with the latest large-format PV modules, enabling higher yields for power plants. The 1+X Modular Inverter is expected to lead the next generation of PV plant development. With the concept of modularization fully adopted, the 1+X Modular Inverter redefines both the "string" and "central" inverter with its modular design -- the product features a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combining eight units.

The Company also showcased the SG125CX-P2 -- a new addition to its Commercial Extreme Series. It comes with 12 individual MPPTs and is compatible with the latest large-format PV modules.

In addition, Sungrow offers its liquid cooled ESS to meet the rapid energy storage demand stimulated by the rising cost of gas and electricity in stressing energy bills in France. The liquid cooled ESS comes with a lower battery temperature difference, extending the lifetime of batteries and significantly improving the charging and discharging efficiency. To increase electrical generation, the liquid cooled ESS innovatively uses the modular DC/DC converter, enabling the battery to be fully and flexibly charged and discharged, ensuring the optimized plant performance.

"As a dedicated player in the French solar and storage market, Sungrow is making even more efforts in 2022 and forecasts an even greener 2023. Aside from its strong presence in France, the Company serves countries across Europe with its professional sales, technical support, and post-sales local team," added Eric Magistrello. He also mentioned that Sungrow ranked the world's only 100% bankable inverter brand by BloombergNEF and became the world's only inverter brand that maintains this No.1 ranking for four consecutive years.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

