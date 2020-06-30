Forecasting in a Time of Crisis - Freedonia Chief Economist Weighs In

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group is pleased to announce the release of a new white paper written by long-time Chief Economist Tom Bowne. The paper, Forecasting in a Time of Crisis – How COVID-19 is Affecting Economic Forecasting, offers Mr. Bowne's interpretations of the two scenerios presented in the June release of OECD's Economic Outlook.

Download the white paper: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Content/forecasting-in-a-time-of-crisis

According to Mr. Bowne, "On June 10, the OECD released its semiannual Economic Outlook. In a departure from its usual practice, the OECD staff offered two sets of forecasts of GDP growth for the next two years. One set assumes that countries will face a second wave of COVID-19 infections late in 2020. The other assumes no such second wave. In the executive summary, a suggestion is made that the staff views the two scenarios as about equally likely to occur."

Sections include:

Downward revisions to forecasts

Social distancing driving the economic effect of the pandemic

Changes in future behavior

Tracking the economy in real time

Also see a recent interview with Mr. Bowne and Jennifer Mapes-Christ in the video:

Macroeconomic Trends Talk with The Freedonia Group's Chief Economist

Here Mr. Bowne and Ms. Mapes-Christ discuss the challenges of forecasting in an uncertain era and how to think through available data.

For more postings and analysis on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting certain markets and industries, visit the website: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

