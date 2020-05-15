Forecasts for the Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market in the US and EU5 to 2024
The economic burden for global critical care is estimated at $270 billion and intensive care unit (ICU) mortality in developed countries is still in the range of 10% to 20%. Advancements in effective patient monitoring in the ICU can not only help reduce the mortality rate but also be beneficial in improving patient and healthcare staff experience. Furthermore, external factors like value-based care adoption and consolidation of hospital systems are expected to provide strong impetus for the development of more efficient and cost-effective critical care monitoring solutions.
The revenue growth from the sale of standalone bedside monitors is expected to decline gradually over the years due to the decrease in ICU bed utilization and the improvements in preventive care. However, the rise in demand for improved care quality is expected to drive the overall critical care solution market and push market participants to shift their focus from products to solutions. ICU digitalization is seen as a major trend across regions. Companies are already actively working and commercializing solutions for data management, clinical decision support systems and wireless monitoring.
With the adoption of new-age technologies like advanced sensors, telemetry, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, effective integration and assessment of data from diverse sources like imaging, clinical notes and patient history has become possible, thus leading to improved health outcomes and patient experience. Digitalized solutions have also led to a reduction in care/medication, hospital stay, readmission and staff workload, resulting in an improvement in overall cost efficiency for critical care.
This study outlines the background and current trends in the critical care patient monitoring industry that are driving the shift in business models and product innovations, and also presents the top 3 growth opportunities. It analyzes market drivers/restraints, provides growth forecasts for the market for the next 5years till 2024, as well as gives a revenue segmentation break-up by region and solution categories. It provides key insights into trends that are reshaping the future ecosystem of critical care monitoring, considering strategic initiatives and collaborations by established participants as well as new technology advancements/disruptions by start-ups.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- Who will continue to occupy the major market share and which segments are expected to grow at a faster rate compared to others?
- What are the current unmet needs and different growth opportunity areas?
- How will external factors like value-based care and aging population impact the market?
- Which recent technology innovations can disrupt the market and who are the key innovative players to watch for?
- What are the different strategic initiatives and business models adopted by key participants for achieving sustainable growth
Companies Mentioned
- Masimo
- Noninvasix
- Philips
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
2. Market Overview
- Market Background
- Economic Burden of Critical Care
- Market Segmentation
3. Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
- Merger, Acquisition and Partnership Assessment
- Impact of Healthcare Industry Mega Trends on the Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market
4. Drivers, Restraints and Trends - Total Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by ICU Category
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- PESTLE Analysis
6. Competitive and Innovative Environment
- Market Share and Analysis
- Technology Innovation Trend
- Product Development Trend
- Future Readiness Assessment Matrix
- Recent Strategic Initiative Assessment for Key Participants
- Technology Start-up Map
- Start-up Activity and Funding across Critical Care Continuum
- Select Start-up Profiles
- Recent Technology/Product Development Focus
- Analyst Perspective - Future Scenario
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated Solutions Through a Service-based Model
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Preventive Pre/Post ICU Care
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Improving Patient/Staff Experience
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Critical Care Patient Monitors Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-Segment
9. Critical Care Patient Monitoring Solutions Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-Segment
10. Country Analysis - United States
11. Country Analysis - Germany
12. Country Analysis - France
13. Country Analysis - United Kingdom
14. Country Analysis - Spain
15. Country Analysis - Italy
16. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
17. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Learn More - Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
