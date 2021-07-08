Forefront Dermatology, S.C. Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

MANITOWOC, WI (JULY 8, 2021) – Today, Forefront Dermatology, S.C. and its affiliated practices ("Forefront Dermatology") announced that it identified and addressed a data security incident and now is notifying individuals, including patients and employees, whose information may have been involved.

On June 24, 2021, Forefront Dermatology concluded its investigation of an intrusion into its IT network by unauthorized parties and determined that the incident resulted in unauthorized access to certain files on its IT systems that contain patient and employee information. The company first identified the intrusion on June 4, 2021, and immediately took its network offline to protect the information it maintains and secure its systems. In addition it promptly launched an investigation and notified law enforcement.

The investigation determined that unauthorized parties gained access to Forefront Dermatology's IT network between the dates of May 28, 2021 and June 4, 2021 and accessed certain files that contain information pertaining to some patients. This information may have included patient names, addresses, dates of birth, patient account numbers, health insurance plan member ID numbers, medical record numbers, dates of service, accession numbers, provider names, and/or medical and clinical treatment information. There is no evidence that patient Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, or financial account / payment card information were involved in this incident.

While the investigation found evidence that only a small number of patients' information was specifically involved, Forefront Dermatology could not rule out the possibility that files containing other patients' information may have been subject to unauthorized access. Patients whose information may have been involved in this incident are being notified by Forefront Dermatology and are advised to review the statements they receive from their health care providers and health insurance plan. If individuals see services they did not receive, they should contact the provider or health plan immediately. To help prevent something like this from happening again, Forefront Dermatology is enhancing its security protocols.

Forefront Dermatology has begun mailing and emailing notice letters to patients whose information may be involved in this incident and established a dedicated, toll-free call center to help answer patient questions. Additional information is available at https://forefrontdermatology.com/incidentnotice/ or by calling Forefront Dermatology's dedicated, toll-free incident response line at 855-899-4166, Monday through Friday, between 8:00am to 8:00pm, Central Time.

