Forefront Telecare Reports Strong Growth of Virtual Behavioral Health for Seniors Over Past Year

HAMILTON, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Telecare launched more than 100 new clinical telemedicine programs for Medicare patients in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home health settings in the past twelve months. Year-over-year program implementations grew by more than 60 percent. These behavioral health telemedicine programs were deployed in healthcare facilities and in the home and support seniors as they transition from one care setting to the next.

For the first few months of 2021 Forefront Telecare has delivered over 10,000 behavioral telehealth patient visits per month, serving mostly seniors and other at-risk adult populations with complex behavioral needs. The company expects this number to double within the year, to over 20,000 virtual visits per month.

"Some of our incredible growth this year reflects the shift in the recognition of the value of virtual visits, particularly in behavioral health, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More of our growth, however, is attributed to an increased understanding of the ability of our high-quality behavioral telemedicine programs to help our hospital, long-term care, and home health client partners better serve patients by treating them in place and throughout their care transitions," said Rob Rebak, CEO, Forefront Telecare.

The federal government expanded pandemic related reimbursement for telehealth, encouraging other payers to do the same in response to COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, only 14 percent of Americans reported ever having had a telehealth visit, according to Doximity's 2020 State of Telemedicine Report. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, that number increased to 57 percent, and organizations and their patients are embracing telehealth for behavioral health needs.

"Forefront Telecare has been serving seniors with behavioral health needs via telemedicine in hospitals, long-term care settings, and in the home for a decade," according to Rob Rebak. "The shortage of psychiatric providers that accept Medicare combined with the current public health crisis has caused alarming rates of depression and anxiety in seniors and has brought senior-focused behavioral telehealth mainstream. Virtual care is recognized as vital not only in rural behavioral health access deserts but also in suburban and urban areas and the home, where we support seniors with behavioral health needs throughout their transitions in care and in treating them in place."

About Forefront Telecare

Forefront Telecare is the leading provider of virtual behavioral health solutions for seniors. We have been providing the highest quality telepsychiatry and teletherapy care nationwide for Medicare and Medicare Advantage members in hospitals, long-term care, and home health settings for the past 10 years. We continue to expand rapidly to meet significant growth in demand for senior-focused behavioral telehealth services and expect our current volume of 10,000+ patient encounters per month to double within the year. Our clinical network, licensed in 47 states, consists of a team of over 400 Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners, Psychologists and Licensed Clinical Social Workers that are seamlessly integrated into our technical, operational, and billing telehealth solution. We seek to minimize expenditures for our clients who are managing the needs of patients in healthcare facilities, in their homes, or those that are transitioning from one care setting to the next. We provide psychiatric support services to individuals in need, in collaboration with the care teams who are managing all their other medical needs, with a focus on improving quality of life.

