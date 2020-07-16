Foregenix and Unisys Partner to Help Clients Fast-track Advanced Network Segmentation Security in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific

SYDNEY and BLUE BELL, Pa., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Foregenix, a leading cybersecurity company, has joined the Unisys Security Global Channel Partner Program to offer the Unisys Stealth® suite of security solutions and services for Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Stealth™ provides organizations "Always On" security by establishing a software-defined perimeter that creates a Zero Trust environment. Stealth reduces attack surfaces by creating dynamic, identity-driven microsegments called Communities of Interest, separating trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted. Encryption between endpoints cloaks assets from unauthorized users, while Dynamic Isolation™ capabilities quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise.

Stealth was recently recertified by the U.S. National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), recognized by governments in 31 countries worldwide including Australia and New Zealand, to protect critical data in national security systems.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific, said, "With their expertise in cybersecurity risk and governance, Foregenix sees the need to reduce organizations' reliance on traditional VPN's and firewalls as they fail to secure and scale at levels needed for today's business model. Adding Unisys Stealth to their arsenal, Foregenix will enable their customers to achieve compliance while reducing cost and complexity."

Foregenix Asia Pacific Managing Director Raymond Simpson said, "Companies may look to network segmentation when trying to minimize scope and risk, in meeting certain compliance regimes. However, most companies we consult for have great challenges with network segmentation, due to the significant cost, time and effort that goes into such changes. We encourage any organization that is trying to leverage micro-segmentation technology to minimize their compliance scope and increase security to seriously look at Stealth."

For more information about Unisys Stealth, please visit https://www.unisys.com/stealth.

About Foregenix

Foregenix is a leading independent cyber security company with a focus on keeping the world's payment systems secure. With a decade of experience in the Payment Card Industry (PCI), it helps merchants, payment processors, banks and other operators to ensure they are securing their environments effectively while complying with industry security standards. Foregenix works with clients in the Fintech, retail, e-commerce, hospitality, travel and insurance sectors, as well as banks and governments globally. Its specialists are drawn from backgrounds including law enforcement, counterterrorism and digital security. For more information go to www.foregenix.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0716/9776

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.



UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

