Forelife Debuts its Family Planning Product Line at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forelife showcased its family planning supplements and fertility tests for both men and women at this month's Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions EPPS conference in Orlando.

During the four-day event, Forelife, the brand with the world's biggest range of family planning products and beyond, met one-on-one in private meetings with major buyers from some of the nation's top outlets including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs and Wegmans.

"The health and wellness conference was a great opportunity to introduce our unique family planning 'empowerment' concept and product range to major retailers in the United States," said Marco Soldatic, founder and Managing Director of Forelife, which is based in Sydney, Australia. "Our goal is to expand our retail distribution network in the U.S. this year. Showcasing our products at the conference was an excellent start."

There are many American couples trying to conceive who could use Forelife's products to help with family planning which is a top public health issue in America. Trying to conceive is a struggle for 10-15 percent of couples in the United States.

"At Forelife, we offer products and information that will help families for the entire circle from pre-conception to baby bump to birth and beyond," Soldatic said. "Our mission is to help families have healthy babies, without the typical high costs and stress."

Some of Forelife's more popular items are:

NatalCare supplements, which provide pregnant and lactating women with the extra vitamins and minerals they need to reduce the risks of neural tube defects

PreconceptionCare, which is designed to support, promote, improve and restore male fertility

Ovulation, planning and men's fertility tests, which empower couples to reach their reproductive goals

Digital pregnancy and digital ovulation tests, which are reusable, eco-friendly and affordable

FertilityCare Personal Lubricant, which is gentle on sperm and sensitive personal areas and which can be used anytime to increase pleasure

Ureze, for urinary tract infections and healthy urinary function in both men and women

For more information, visit forelife.com

